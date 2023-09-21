Busan Announces its Measues for Chuseok

The city of Busan announced plans for the upcoming Chuseok holiday, from September 28 to October 1.

These measures include toll waivers for eight city toll roads, starting with Gwangan Bridge, and covering Geoga, Busan Port, Eulsukdo bridges, as well as Baekyang, Sujeongsan, Sanseong, and Cheonma tunnels.

Throughout September, the city will double the cashback limit for the local currency ‘Dongbaekjeon’ from 300,000 to 600,000 won. They’ll also offer up to a 50% discount on locally sourced seafood through the ‘Dongbaektong’ delivery app.

Furthermore, Busan plans to provide 1.8 trillion won in policy financing to support small businesses and SMEs.

During Chuseok, the city will maintain a 24-hour disaster safety system and extend medical services.

In addition, city buses passing through Busan Station and Busan Central Bus Terminal will run longer hours.