Busan Announces its New Travel Brand Identity

A new brand identity for Busan has been finalized.

The city of Busan and the Busan Tourism Organization announced on the 31st that, “We have confirmed the ‘tourism brand’ to build global awareness of Busan and will hold new launch events sequentially from the 2nd.”

The city of Busan and the Busan Tourism Organization received 3,330 ideas from citizens since October last year, and the final plan was finalized through a meeting with brand experts.

The newly born tourism brand in Busan symbolizes the charm of Busan with the slogan of ‘a city to enjoy, work and live in’. The city explained that it used purple and blue to express creativity, inspiration, sea, and innovation.

The Busan tourism brand launch event, which begins on the 2nd, will be held as a ‘Busan Tourism Brand Showcase’ in the form of a pop-up store.

This event, which will be held at P.ARK, a complex cultural space in Yeongdo from the 2nd to the 4th, will provide various gifts such as hotel accommodations to the first 100 people who participate in the Open Run event on the first day of the event.

Afterward, the Busan tourism brand showcase will be held at COEX Millennium Square in Seoul on September 23-24 and in Tokyo, Japan on September 22-25.