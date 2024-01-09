Busan Announces New Changes for the Dongbaekjeon Currency

In a move to enhance local economic benefits and support small businesses, the city of Busan has announced an array of policy initiatives for the city’s local currency, Dongbaekjeon, in 2024.

Firstly, the existing 5% cashback policy, applicable to transactions under 100 million won, will be maintained, providing citizens with immediate benefits once national funds are issued. Last year, Dongbaekjeon users experienced an additional 2% cashback on sales in the second half of the year, totaling 7%, a policy that will continue this year once government funds are allocated.

Secondly, the benefits for affiliated stores under the Dongbaek Plus program will see an increase in the cashback rate from 2% to 3%. Dongbaek Plus operates as a franchise system where affiliated stores receive a 3-10% discount when customers make payments using the Dongbaekjeon QR code. With the upgraded cashback, users can enjoy a maximum payment amount of 18%, comprising of a 10% discount, 5% basic cashback, and 3% extra cashback.

To access Dongbaek Plus affiliated store information, users can use the Dongbaekjeon app, selecting the ‘Dongbaek Plus’ tab, which provides location-based map information, lists, and details about discounts.

Lastly, the Camellia Plus franchisee policy will offer additional benefits during a limited-time event. Recommenders of affiliated stores joining as Dongbaek Plus establishments will receive 2% support, up to 10,000 won. Furthermore, Dongbaek Plus affiliated stores can claim a share of their own discounts, up to 5%, based on the date of subscription, with a maximum support amount of 10,000 won.

Through these initiatives and events, the city aims to continually increase the number of Dongbaek Plus affiliated stores, recently designating Dong-eui University’s Uiridan-gil shopping street as a Dongbaek Plus specialty street.

Following the achievement of last year’s goal of 1,000 affiliated stores, Busan aims to expand this number further in 2024.