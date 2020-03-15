NewsBusan News

Busan Announces Reimbursement Promo Event For Zero Pay Users

BeFM News

Busan City announced an 8% reimbursement promo event will be held for consumers using the Zero Pay system in Busan until the end of the year.

The promo event has been implemented to help small businesses overcome the COVID-19 crisis and promote wider installation of Zero Pay systems in the city.

Consumers using Zero Pay can scan QR code to pay through a payment or bank app.

Most Zero Pay service providers such as Naver, Busan Bank, IBK, Shinhan Bank, KORAIL, and T-Money are participating in the 8% payback event.

When using Zero Pay through BNK Busan Bank, consumers can earn an additional 2% credit and receive a 10% payback upon payment.

