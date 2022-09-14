Busan Announces Strategy to Create a Global Gourmet Tourism City

The city of Busan announced that it held the 3rd Busan Future Innovation Conference to establish the ‘Strategy for the Creation of Busan Global Gourmet Tourism City’ at Millak The Market in Millak-dong at 10:30 am on September 14.

The ‘Strategy to Create a Global Gourmet Tourism City’ is determined to be the success or failure of the creation of an international tourism city in the expansion of global tourism content.

In this meeting, the Hong Kong Tourism Board announced the successful cases of Hong Kong, a global gourmet tourism city, and discussed ways to cooperate with Busan through a presentation by the UN-affiliated organization UNWTO (World Tourism Organization) to establish a gourmet tourism strategy.

In addition, along with Korea’s representative chef Edward Kwon, Busan Food Film Festa program director Park Myung-jae, Kim Eun-jo, editor of Blue Ribbon Survey, a restaurant evaluation site, and Park Jun-yong, CEO of new concept Korean beef contemporary dining Yuling, the site under the theme ‘The Reality of Busan Gourmet and Directions for Improvement’, a talk concert was held and the Busan city-level global gourmet tourism city promotion strategy was announced.

This strategy includes the incorporation of Busan restaurants into the global gastronomic evaluation system to create a global gastronomic tourism city, the establishment of a gastronomic tourism city marketing strategy through the technical support package of the UN organization UNWTO, the composition of a gastronomic tourism city consulting group composed of field experts which consists of contents such as holding a food festival.

“Food that forms the image of a region is one of the main motives for visiting and representative experience activities in tourism. The number of colorful restaurants and cafes in the city is probably a major factor in determining the competitiveness of today’s tourist destinations. This is the reason why leading cities abroad hold international food festivals and declare a gourmet city,” Park Heong-jun, Mayor of Busan, said.

In addition, he said, “Through this meeting, the public and private sectors will work together to speed up the issues discussed in this meeting so that Busan can be recognized as a global gastronomic tourism city in name and reality.”

The Busan Future Innovation Conference」 is a meeting in which the public, private, and academia participate together in order for Mayor Park to preemptively respond to the current issues of municipal administration and seek strategic initiatives through extensive discussion.