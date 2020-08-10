Image: Uwe Baumann from Pixabay
Busan Annual Market of Art 2020 Runs This Weekend at BEXCO

Busan City News

Busan Annual Market of Art 2020 (2020 BAMA) will be held from August 14 through 16 at Busan’s BEXCO Exhibition Center I at its largest scale to date.

BAMA is a prominent art fair where Korean and foreign art galleries can all come together in one place and communicate with the general public.

More than 150 galleries will participate in the art fair with more than 4,000 artworks.

It is typically hosted every April by the Galleries Association of Busan (GAB) and is well known as a representative art expo of Busan that faithfully reflects local characteristics.

Although originally scheduled for earlier in the year, 2020 BAMA was postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and has now been scheduled for August at BEXCO.

For the first two days of the event, 2020 BAMA will operate from 11 am until 7 pm. On its last day of operation (Sun, August 16), the event will operate from 11 am until 6 pm. Admission is KRW 10,000 for adults and KRW 7,000 for school-aged children.

The 2020 BAMA will also feature a docent program in which trained guides offer explanations of artworks/exhibits on display throughout the event venue. Further information, including information on exhibition tours, is available at the official BAMA website.

Busan City Newshttp://english.busan.go.kr/Main.bs
Find out what's happening with Busan City News at english.busan.go.kr/Main.bs

