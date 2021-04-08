Busan Annual Market of Art 2021 (2021 BAMA) will be held from April 9-11 at Busan’s BEXCO Exhibition Center I at its largest scale to date.

BAMA is a prominent art fair where Korean and foreign art galleries can all come together in one place and communicate with the general public.

More than 150 galleries will participate in the art fair with more than 4,000 artworks.

For the first two days of the event, 2021 BAMA will operate from 11 am until 7 pm. On its last day of operation on Sunday, the event will operate from 11 am until 6 pm. Admission is KRW 10,000 for adults and KRW 7,000 for school-aged children.

The 2021 BAMA will also feature a docent program in which trained guides offer explanations of artworks/exhibits on display throughout the event venue. Further information, including information on exhibition tours, is available at the official BAMA website.