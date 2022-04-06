Arts & Culture

Busan Annual Market of Art 2022 Runs This Weekend at BEXCO

Haps Staff

The 11th Busan Annual Market of Art returns this weekend at Busan’s BEXCO Hall 1, 2, and 3 from Friday through Sunday.

BAMA is a prominent art fair where Korean and foreign art galleries can all come together in one place and communicate with the general public.

164 galleries both domestic and international will participate in the art fair with more than 4,000 artworks.

For the first two days of the event, 2022 BAMA will operate from 11 am until 7 pm. On its last day of operation, the event will operate from 11 am until 6 pm.

Admission is KRW 10,000 for adults and KRW 7,000 for school-aged children.

They also plan to change the entrance and exit each day in order to feature each gallery more prominently.

