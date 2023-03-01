2023 Busan Annual Market of Art Begins Today at BEXCO

The 12th Busan Annual Market of Art hosted and supervised by the Busan Gallery Association will be held from March 2 to 5 in Halls 1 and 2 of BEXCO Exhibition Center 1.

It is the first large-scale art fair to be held in Korea this year.

The Busan Annual Market of Art started in 2012 with the intention of creating an art market where citizens can enjoy art culture and purchase works.

The Busan Annual Market of Art has steadily grown in scale by preparing special exhibitions and programs. In particular, thanks to the boom in the art world, last year the number of visitors was about 100,000 and sales were about 25 billion won.

In this year’s event, 153 domestic and foreign galleries will participate, including galleries belonging to the Busan Gallery Association, Geumsan Gallery, Gallery Ilho, Theo, Love Contemporary Art, Seojeong Art, and Gallery Edel.

Among them, ‘2023 BAMA Preview with Art Hyundai’, in which 40 galleries participated, was held at Hyundai Department Store in Busan prior to the main event.

The Busan Galleries Association announced that about 50,000 people visited the BAMA preview site for 10 days from the 10th to the 19th last month.

The 2023 Busan Annual Market of Art has also prepared a variety of special events.

First of all, the ‘Yun Seok-nam Master Exhibition’ by Yoon Seok-nam, who represents Korean feminist art, will be held.

Born in Manchuria in 1939, Yun started her art belatedly in her 40s. She took the lead in pioneering feminist art, such as participating in the founding of a women’s newspaper and won the 23rd Lee In-seong Art Award in 2022.

In order to foster local artists, a special exhibition called ‘Degree Show’ will be held together with Busan’s art college. It is a place to show the works of prospective artists who were specially invited among the works submitted at the 1st Degree Show held at the end of last year.

In addition, a special exhibition of ‘2030 Next Art’, which presents a new concept of future art, will be held.

It presents a new experience with art that encompasses various areas of NFT, painting, and digital art.

‘Fruit Island’, introduced this time, allows people to feel the visual beauty found in familiar fruits through multiple senses.

For the Next Art special exhibition, Ground X, a blockchain technology affiliate of Kakao, will be held.

Art talks and docent programs are also provided. Art talks such as ‘Art Collecting for the First Time’ by So-Young Lee, CEO of Communicating Picture Research Institute.

The docent tour program runs every hour from 11:30 am on the 3rd to 5th. An art tour bus that tours F1963, Kukje Gallery, and Museum One, along with docents at the Busan International Gallery Art Fair, is also prepared once or twice a day.

The Busan Gallery Association said, “BAMA will become a global art fair that leads a virtuous cycle in the art and culture ecosystem by establishing a brand image that does not lose its original purpose of an art fair, which expands the local art market and presents the direction of art.”

The 2023 Busan Annual Market of Art will hold a VIP preview (3-8 pm) on March 2nd, with an opening ceremony at 5 pm.

From the 3rd to the 5th, the general opening is from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm (6:00 pm on the 5th).

Admission is KRW 10,000 for adults and KRW 7,000 for school-aged children.