Busan Appoints Five Master Planners to Establish the “2040 Busan Master Plan for Parks and Green Spaces”

The city of Busan has appointed five Master Planners to establish the “2040 Busan Master Plan for Parks and Green Spaces” to prepare the long-term vision and realization of parks and green spaces in Busan.

The Basic Park and Green Space Plan is a legal plan established to comprehensively suggest the direction of expansion, management, and use of parks and green spaces every 10 years in accordance with the Urban Parks and Green Spaces Act.

The general planner will go beyond a simple advisory role and will play a role in providing professional knowledge by directly participating in the establishment of the master plan for parks and green spaces.

The general planner was composed of experts from the Busan area in five fields — Landscape field Professor Dongpil Kim of Pusan ​​National University, Professor Yeol Choi of Pusan ​​National University in the field of urban planning, Professor Heonyoung Jung of Pusan ​​National University in the transportation field, Professor Gwangguk Lee of Dongmyung University in the field of architecture, and Professor Byeonggil Jeong of Dongmyung University in the environment field plan to continue their activities as general planners.

The city of Busan, together with the general planner, plans to establish a rational and sustainable basic plan for parks and green spaces where people and nature coexist with the vision of a green smart city in this basic plan.

In particular, it is expected that the general planner will directly participate in the planning, reflect new theories and latest trends on the city and parks and green spaces, and plan a differentiated future image of parks and green spaces in Busan.

“I am delighted to be participating as a general planner in the establishment of this basic plan to envision the 100-year plan for parks and green spaces in Busan. We will do our best to ensure that the implementation plan is reflected,” Professor Dongpil Kim of Pusan ​​National University, who was appointed as the general planner in the landscape field said.

Geun-hee Lee, head of Busan City’s Green Environment Policy Office, said, “We will collect expert opinions and establish long-term goals and plans for parks and green spaces in consideration of the conditions of the Busan area. We will make Busan a city of parks and green spaces within 15 minutes, and furthermore, a carbon-neutral green smart city.”