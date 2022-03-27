Busan Appoints Virtual Human “ROZY” as the 2nd Ambassador for the 2030 Busan World Expo

The city of Busan announced that it will appoint a virtual human, ROZY, as the ambassador for the 2nd Busan World Expo 2030.

Following Lee Jung-jae, the 1st public relations ambassador for the 2030 Busan World Expo, the city has appointed ROZY, who has gained full support from the MZ generation since its appearance, as the 2nd ambassador to induce the interest of all generations.

ROZY is Korea’s first virtual influencer who was born in a virtual world and communicates with the real world.

In a recent interview, ROZY, who introduced herself as “the age of 22 without change and is an MBTI witty activist ENFP”, has since debuted as a TV commercial model in 2020 and has gained 120,000 Instagram followers with her real-life appearance.

Recently, she appeared in Teabing’s web drama ‘Park Wonjang’ and released her first album ‘Who Am I’, gaining fame as a ‘blue-chip in advertising’ and ‘representative of the MZ generation’.

Recently, she is also continuing overseas activities to promote the ‘globalization of hanbok‘, such as participating in digital fashion shows in New York and Washington.

In the future, ROZY will participate in a nationwide public relations campaign to host the 2030 Busan World Expo together with Lee Jung-jae, who recently received the American Critics’ Choice Award for Best Actor for ‘Squid Game’.