Image: City of Busan
Busan News

Busan Apponts Winy Maas As City’s Honorary Consulting Architect

By BeFM News

The city of Busan announced on the 2nd morning that it will appoint Winy Maas, a world-renowned architect and representative of the Dutch MVRDV architectural group, as the city’s honorary consulting architect in the International Protocol Room of the City Hall.

Representative Winy Maas will serve as an advisor on the development direction of Busan’s architectural and urban issues and innovation in Busan’s architectural design for the next year.

He is a globally recognized Dutch architect known for designing the ‘Markthal’ in Rotterdam, and ‘Valley’ in Amsterdam.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Related Articles

Busan to Expand Family-Friendly Parking Zones

Special Crackdown Nets 9 Violations on Restaurants

Gwangan Bridge to Start “Smart Tolling Project”

Gyeongnam Province to Offer Toll Exemption for Lunar New Year Travelers

Half a Million People Expected to Visit Busan During Seollal

Concerns Grow About Spread of African Swine Fever in Busan

The Latest

Busan to Expand Family-Friendly Parking Zones

Gwangalli Drone Show Schedule For February

Special Crackdown Nets 9 Violations on Restaurants

2024 Busan Global City Foundation Korean Class Registration Underway

Lithuania’s National Rebuilding Day Concert

부산시립교향악단 차기 예술감독으로 ‘홍석원’ 지휘자 선임

Busan
overcast clouds
7.8 ° C
7.8 °
7.8 °
72 %
3.9kmh
97 %
Fri
8 °
Sat
10 °
Sun
10 °
Mon
8 °
Tue
7 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 