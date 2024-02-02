Busan Apponts Winy Maas As City’s Honorary Consulting Architect

The city of Busan announced on the 2nd morning that it will appoint Winy Maas, a world-renowned architect and representative of the Dutch MVRDV architectural group, as the city’s honorary consulting architect in the International Protocol Room of the City Hall.

Representative Winy Maas will serve as an advisor on the development direction of Busan’s architectural and urban issues and innovation in Busan’s architectural design for the next year.

He is a globally recognized Dutch architect known for designing the ‘Markthal’ in Rotterdam, and ‘Valley’ in Amsterdam.