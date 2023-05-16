Busan Aquarium Underground Shopping to be Reborn as a Lego Exhibition Space

The underground shopping center of the Busan Aquarium will be reborn into a Lego exhibition space.

Sea Life Busan Aquarium announced that it will open a “Brickman Wonder World” experience zone on the first underground floor of the aquarium located at Haeundae Beach.

The experience zone will showcase 50 global landmarks and various artworks built in Lego.

According to the Aquarium, Lego artists have spent 5,000 hours over the course of 205 days, building the space with about 1.5 million Lego pieces.