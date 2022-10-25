Busan Architecture Festival Underway From Today

The ‘2022 Busan Architecture Festival’ gets underway today at the central plaza on the 2nd basement level of Shinsegae Department Store Centum City for 5 days from October 26 to 30.

Planned under the theme of ‘Bold Imagination’, it consists of three detailed exhibitions.

First, the mega-city and floating city plans that seek to transcend the physical limits of the city of Busan as a platform for the economy, culture, and life are bundled under the name of ‘Meta-City’ and introduced to citizens.

In addition, the future of Busan, which is to be expanded by hosting the 2030 World Expo, was drawn with ‘Meta-Busan’.

Finally, for the future of cities and architecture, the ‘Meta-Connect’ case of architects overcoming the limits of thinking, tools, and production will be exhibited as works of three Japanese and Korean pavilions.

In addition to the theme exhibition, special exhibitions by local architectural groups including the 2022 Busan Daun Architecture Award, and the young architect’s object exhibition are held together, and various event events such as lectures and experience booth operations are also prepared for citizens to participate.