Image: City of Busan
Arts & Culture

“Busan Architecture Tour” Set to Return This Weekend

By Haps Staff

The city of Busan is set to kick off its much-anticipated “Busan Architecture Tour” starting this weekend.

Every Saturday and Sunday, the tour will be guided by a Busan architectural culture interpreter, offering a unique walking experience through the city’s architectural landmarks.

The tour will cover four exciting courses: Centum City Architecture, United Nations/Culture Architecture, Original Downtown Architecture, and Dongrae Traditional Architecture, each lasting approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Participants can delve into the modern marvels of Centum City, explore the cultural significance of the United Nations Memorial Park, discover the historical roots of downtown Busan, and immerse themselves in the charm of traditional Dongrae architecture.

Interested individuals can sign up through the Busan International Architecture Festival website, with a participation fee of 5,000 won per person. Additionally, groups of 11 or more can arrange weekday tours by contacting the provided phone number.

The tour, however, is only conducted in Korean.

To enhance the experience, each course offers unique souvenirs, allowing participants to take a piece of Busan’s architectural heritage home with them.

For further details and registration, visit the Busan International Architecture Festival website.

