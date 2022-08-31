Busan Architecture Tour to Return in September

The city of Busan and the Busan Architecture Festival Organizing Committee are offering four tour courses from the existing three courses to the ‘Busan Architecture Tour’, which is being operated from September to expand the base of architectural culture.

The ‘Busan Architecture Tour’ is a citizen-participating architectural tour that runs from March to June and September to November every year to properly promote the excellence of Busan’s architectural culture. The tour course consists of three courses: Centum City Architecture, UN/Culture Architecture, and Original City Architecture, consisting of representative urban architecture and cultural assets, and the newly added Dongrae Traditional Architecture course. All courses are accompanied by ‘Busan Architectural Culture Interpreter’, a professional architectural commentator though tours are run in Korean.

Centum City Architecture course allows visitors to explore modern architecture reflecting the future city of Busan by visiting the Busan Museum of Art, BEXCO, Shinsegae Mall S Garden, and Cinema Center in Haeundae-gu.

The UN/Culture Architecture course in Daeyeon-dong, Nam-gu. You can explore modern and modern buildings with history centered on the Busan Cultural Center, the National Museum of Japanese Forced Mobilization, the United Nations Peace Memorial, and the United Nations Memorial Park.

In addition, the Original City Architecture course allows you to explore modern architecture where you can feel the identity and history of Busan by walking around Jung-gu, such as the old Hansung Bank, Busan Meteorological Observatory, the Anglican Church of Busan, and the Bokbyeongsan Water Reservoir.

The Dongrae Traditional Architecture Course, which was newly added, starts with the Imjin War of Invasion History Museum in Suan Station on Line 4, and then visits the Ministerial Office, Dongheon, Dongrae Hyanggyo, and Eupseong, and explores the architecture of Dongnaebu in the Joseon Dynasty, which preserves the history and traditions of Busan.

The distinctive feature of this course is that it is composed mainly of traditional architecture left in the Dongnae-gu area by actively reflecting the interests and opinions of citizens who have participated in the Busan Architecture Tour.

The tours start at 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays and 10:00 a.m. on Sundays for each course and takes about 2 hours and 30 minutes. Applications for participation are available on the website of the Busan Architecture Festival (www.biacf.or.kr).

The participation fee is 5,000 won, and a small souvenir is provided to the participants.