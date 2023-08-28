Busan Architecture Tours Return for Second Half of 2023

The Busan International Architecture Festival, in collaboration with Busan City and the Busan International Architecture Festival Organizing Committee, is set to launch the Busan Architecture Tour for the second half of 2023, running from September 2nd to November 26th. This architectural tour program aims to celebrate Busan’s architectural culture and involves citizen participation. The first half of this year witnessed the successful completion of 122 architectural tours, with a remarkable 882 citizens participating. The tour comprises four distinctive routes, each lasting approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes, covering Centum City in Haeundae-gu, United Nations Cultural Architecture in Nam-gu, Original Downtown Architecture in Jung-gu, and Dongnae Traditional Architecture in Dongrae-gu. Participants can explore prominent landmarks, such as the Busan Museum of Art, BEXCO, Shinsegae Mall, Busan Cultural Center, National Museum of Forced Mobilization under Japanese Occupation, United Nations Peace Memorial Hall, Baeksan Memorial Hall, Busan Weather Station, and more, reflecting Busan’s rich architectural heritage. The tours will be conducted every Saturday at 2:00 PM and Sunday at 10:00 AM, with groups ranging from 3 to 10 people. Interested individuals can sign up through the Busan International Architecture Festival website, with a participation fee of 5,000 KRW per person, which includes insurance and souvenirs. For groups of 11 or more, weekday tours can also be arranged by reservation. Furthermore, from September 20th to 24th, BEXCO will host the “2023 Busan International Architecture Festival” exhibition, themed “Busan Style.” During this event, participants can enjoy the Centum City Architecture Course walking tour, view exhibitions, and engage in insightful commentary. Applications for participation can be submitted through the Busan International Architecture Festival website.