Events Busan Arirang Haps Staff April 3, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail Enjoy a music concert to promote Busan’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo. Event Information Date & Time: April 4, 2023, 7:30p.m. Venue: Eulsukdo Cultural Center Free admission with an invitation Website (Korean) FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail Haps StaffIs there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected] Subscribe to our newsletterSubscribeTwice-weekly updates to your inbox Related Articles Daejeo Tomato Festival 2023 ASEAN Cinema Week 11 O’clock Concert in September: Violinist Kim Dong-hyun & Pianist Park Young-sung Duo Busan Hope Dream Light Festival Trivia Night @ HQ Bar Busan Philharmonic Orchestra: The 598th Subscription Concert The Latest Police Investigating After Firecrackers Thrown From Gwangalli High-RIse Building 39th Sancheong Hwangmaesan Royal Azalea Festival to be Held From April 29 Roxberry Juice Company Looks to South Korea 부산시, “2023 부산의 맛” 가이드 북 발간 What’s On in Busan: April 3 – April 9 Busan Busking Festa Looking for Participants Busan few clouds enter location 12 ° C 12 ° 12 ° 62 % 5.1kmh 20 % Sun 12 ° Mon 16 ° Tue 17 ° Wed 16 ° Thu 15 ° Dine & Drink Roxberry Juice Company Looks to South Korea KFC 1+1 Event Returns Tomorrrow Mosu Named Korea’s Best at Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023 Awards Which Places Accept Apple Pay in Korea? Travel Domestic Destinations 39th Sancheong Hwangmaesan Royal Azalea Festival to be Held From April 29 Domestic Destinations Korea Destinations: Suncheon International Garden Expo 2023 Domestic Destinations “Namhae in Bloom” Cultural Event Commemorating the 50th Anniversary of the Opening of Namhae Bridge Begins Tomorrow Local Destinations 11th Busan Nakdonggang Canola Flower Festival Canceled