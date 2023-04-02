Events

Busan Arirang

Enjoy a music concert to promote Busan’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo.

Date & Time: April 4, 2023, 7:30p.m.

Venue: Eulsukdo Cultural Center

Free admission with an invitation

