Join the Busan Artists Networking Taco Brunch this Saturday with a program consisting of community, tacos & soup, artist talks, and printmaking.

Naughty Muse Studios is a multicultural co-working art, print and design studio based in Songjeong, Haeundae-gu.

Event Information

Date & Time: March 2, 2024, 11AM-2PM

Place: Naughty Muse Studio

Address: 2nd Floor, 67 Songjeongjungang-ro 5beon-gil, Haeundae-gu, Busan

Fee: 20,000 won

Instagram @naughty.muse.studios

Website: naughtymusestudios.com/2/