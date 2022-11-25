Busan-ASEAN Esports Festival Takes Place Sunday

The Busan-ASEAN E-Sports Festival will be held as a commemorative event for the ‘2022 Busan-ASEAN Week’ at the Busan E-Sports Stadium at 11 am on the 27th.

The 2022 Busan-ASEAN Week, which marks its third anniversary this year, celebrates the 3rd anniversary of the 2019 ASEAN-Korea Commemorative Summit and the 1st Korea-Mekong Summit, and the 30th anniversary of Korea-Vietnam diplomatic ties, and promotes continued cooperation and solidarity between Busan and ASEAN.

Various commemorative events are held during this period, and the main commemorative events include the ASEAN Startup Idea Contest (Award Ceremony 11.27, Busan E-Sports Stadium), Busan-ASEAN E-Sports Festival (11.27, Busan E-Sports Stadium), the commemoration of the 30th Anniversary of Korea-Vietnam Diplomacy Together Run marathon competition, and the Korea-Vietnam 30th anniversary friendship exchange program (November 25, Busan University of Foreign Studies).

As part of the 2022 Busan-ASEAN Week commemorative event, the Busan-ASEAN Esports Festival is hosted by the Busan Foundation for International Relations and the Busan Information Industry Promotion Agency. It was prepared as a global exchange event in the form of a national competition to strengthen the branding of ‘Game City Busan’ and to promote cultural exchange between Busan and ASEAN citizens through e-sports.

The festival consists of the Busan-ASEAN esports team launching ceremony at 11:30, a Battleground game event preliminaries, and finals from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m

Also, the Korea-ASEAN indie game exhibition, Busan e-sports talk show, and global game experience zone (board game, arcade game, event exhibition) will also be operated.

The festival can be viewed for free at the Busan E-Sports Stadium without a separate reservation, and you can freely experience additional events.