Busan-ASEAN Week Returns With Six Days of Cultural Events
Image: City of Busan
Arts & Culture

Busan-ASEAN Week Returns With Six Days of Cultural Events

By Haps Staff

Busan will host the 2026 Busan-ASEAN Week from October 6 to 11, bringing the cultures of Southeast Asia together for six days of exhibitions, performances and hands-on activities.

The event will take place at L Arena on the ninth floor of Lotte Department Store Busan Main Branch in Busanjin-gu and is open to the public.

This year’s theme, “Cruise ASEAN,” uses Busan’s connection to the sea to introduce the cultures of the 11 ASEAN member countries: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam.

Visitors will move through areas based around the ideas of departure, discovery and exchange, with displays highlighting maritime legends, landmarks and traditional culture from across the region.

Several interactive programs are also planned, including a workshop with Thai natural-dye artist Kamon Indigo, sand art performances inspired by ASEAN maritime stories and caricature activities incorporating cultural elements from member countries.

Busan-ASEAN Week has been held annually since 2020, following Busan’s hosting of the 2019 ASEAN-Republic of Korea Commemorative Summit. The event is designed to encourage cultural exchange among local residents, ASEAN diplomatic representatives and international students living in Korea.

An opening ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. on October 6, with representatives from Busan and ASEAN countries attending.

All programs are open to the public, though individual activities may have separate participation requirements.

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Haps Staff
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