Busan Asian Film School Calling for Applications for 2023 Admission

Busan Asian Film School (AFiS) is recruiting fellows for the 2023 International Film Business Academy.

This program will be run as an eight-month continuous course in Busan, Korea.

The International Film Business Academy, an educational program specializing in film production, has been an annual regular course at Busan Asian Film School. Approximately 20 filmmakers with experience shooting films in Asia will be recruited for the program, which fosters producers via a curriculum that includes the development of a feature-length project plus courses on investment, film policy, marketing, and distribution.

Anyone interested and passionate about filmmaking is sincerely welcome to apply.

Course Description and Number of Admitted Applicants

A. Course: International Film Business Academy (Producing)

B. Course length: 8 months from March to November, 2023

(2 semesters, Including a four-week vacation)

C. Admitted applicants: 20 (including 2 Busan residents under the Busan quota)

* Detailed course schedule, including start dates, will be announced later.

* The number of admitted applicants is subject to change depending on the pool of applicants.

Application & Selection Schedule

A. Application Period

– Applications will be received from 9 AM on October 17, 2022 to 6 PM on November 16, 2022 (Korean time).

B. Details for Submission

– Fill out the online application on the AFiS Academy application page at academy.afis.ac. For the last step, attach required documents one by one.

– The online application will be visible during the application period.

C. Items to Be Submitted

Please refer to the Application Guide for 2023 Admission.

Contact Information: contact@afis.ac

Website