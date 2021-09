Busan Asian Film School is Recruiting Fellows for the 2022 Online International Film Business Academy

The Busan Asian Film School (AFiS) is recruiting fellows for the 2022 International Film Business Academy.

Course

International Film Business Academy(IFBA)

– Online Program(Producing)

Course length

3 months (March to May)

Application Period

November 1, 2021 9AM – November 30, 2021 6PM(KST)

Qualifications

– Must have U.N.-defined “Asian” nationality or Taiwanese nationality

– No restrictions based on academic qualifications or age

– Must be fluent in English

Registration Link — Here

More Info

Email

[email protected]

International Film Business Academy, Busan Asian Film School

Call for Applications for 2022 Admission