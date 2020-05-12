Image: Busan Asian Film School
Arts & Culture

Busan Asian Film School Signs MOU With Korean Film Academy to Foster New Talent

BeFM News

Busan Asian Film School has decided to cooperate with the Korean Film Academy to foster talents in the film industry and to produce excellent films.

Busan Asian Film School and Korean Film Academy signed an MOU on the 11th to develop film education.

The two institutions are widely known to be one of Korea’s largest film education institutions.

Since the Korean Film Academy relocated its main office to Busan in 2018, the two organizations are both based in Busan.

Under this agreement, the two schools will promote joint project planning, cooperate by sharing facility and equipment use.

International co-productions will also be promoted through networking among trainees.

Travel

