Busan Attracts Large Scale ‘Singapore Herbalife Reward Tourism Group’ Event Next Year

The city of Busan has successfully attracted the ‘Singapore Herbalife Reward Tourism Group’ event, with approximately 3,000 participants from 13 countries, to be held in Busan in October next year.

This marks the first major reward tourism group event in Busan since the city hosted the 2,000-member Chinese Wei Na reward tourism group in 2016.

In July 2022, upon learning about the Singapore Herbalife reward tourism event, the city of Busan collaborated with local hotels and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) facilities to submit a proposal for hosting the event.

Busan further demonstrated its commitment to hosting the event by participating in a MICE exhibition in Singapore in October last year.

The 3,000 attendees are expected to travel to Busan from 13 different countries via air.