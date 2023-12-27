Image: City of Busan
Busan News

Busan Attracts Large Scale ‘Singapore Herbalife Reward Tourism Group’ Event Next Year

By Haps Staff

The city of Busan has successfully attracted the ‘Singapore Herbalife Reward Tourism Group’ event, with approximately 3,000 participants from 13 countries, to be held in Busan in October next year.

This marks the first major reward tourism group event in Busan since the city hosted the 2,000-member Chinese Wei Na reward tourism group in 2016.

In July 2022, upon learning about the Singapore Herbalife reward tourism event, the city of Busan collaborated with local hotels and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) facilities to submit a proposal for hosting the event.

Busan further demonstrated its commitment to hosting the event by participating in a MICE exhibition in Singapore in October last year.

The 3,000 attendees are expected to travel to Busan from 13 different countries via air.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Songdo Coastal Trail Facing Extended Closure

Six Future Projects That Hope To Change The Tourist Landscape in Busan

3.244 Trillion Won Budgeted For Next Year’s Bu-Ul-Gyeong Projects

Busan Introduces Two Smart Bus Shelters in New Pilot Program

Firefighters Called to Remove Icicles Around the City

Seomyeon’s Dongbo Plaza Ranked Tops in Land Price in Busan

The Latest

Gwangalli Beach to Get a Significant Expansion

Gyeongnam Culture and Arts Center Enjoys a Busy Year of Events

Burger King Introduces The Quattro Cheese Cube Steak Whopper

Korea Destinations: Ulsan’s Ganjeolgot Sunrise Festival

Busan Film Studio Construction to Create a World-Class Video Infrastructure

Massive 2,000 Drone Show Scheduled for NYE

Busan
clear sky
1 ° C
1 °
1 °
69 %
1.5kmh
0 %
Wed
7 °
Thu
10 °
Fri
9 °
Sat
10 °
Sun
9 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 