Busan Attracts Major Corporate Incentive Tours With Strategic Marketing

Busan has successfully attracted significant corporate incentive tours from major travel agencies across Asia through aggressive and strategic marketing efforts.

Through targeted face-to-face marketing, Busan secured the Nu Skin Reward Tour Group, bringing 700 visitors from Japan. This success was achieved by directly engaging with four prominent Japanese travel agencies, establishing strong relationships and addressing their needs.

In October 2024, the Singapore Herbalife Reward Tour Group with around 3,000 guests is expected to generate approximately 10 billion won for the local economy. The event will take place at BEXCO from October 11 to 13, and it represents a major win for Busan’s tourism sector.

This success is the result of a collaborative effort between Busan City, the Busan Tourism Organization, BEXCO, and the Busan MICE Alliance, which includes local hotels and unique venues. These organizations worked together to create a seamless experience for visitors, from their arrival at the airport to their departure.

In response to the varying speeds of recovery from the pandemic, Busan introduced face-to-face marketing as a new attraction strategy. By visiting major travel agencies in Taiwan, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Japan, Busan has successfully drawn over 3,000 reward tour groups in 2023.

To maintain its competitive edge, Busan plans to continue its active marketing efforts, including visiting presentations, interviews with key decision-makers, participation in MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) professional exhibitions, and hosting invitation fam tours.

Given the intensifying competition among cities to attract large-scale corporate tours, Busan is committed to staying ahead. The city aims to leverage its marketing strategies and collaborative efforts to further strengthen its position as a premier destination for corporate incentive tours in the Asia region.