Busan Attracts Six Foreign Financial Companies to the Busan International Finance Center

The city of Busan has attracted six foreign-affiliated financial companies as preferred tenants on the 63rd floor of the Busan International Finance Center.

They include Hong Kong’s BMI Group, US-affiliate Citibank Korea, Huobi Indonesia, Israel-based Yozma Group Korea, GBR Capital Limited, and Winsome Group of Hong Kong.

For three years, companies can use about 10 square meters of space per person for free.

If these companies successfully settle and engage in full-fledged business activities, it is expected that more diverse financial business models will be created by expanding the scale in the third stage of the Busan International Financial Center, which is scheduled to begin construction next year and be completed by 2025

The city plans to help tenants successfully make a soft landing in Busan.