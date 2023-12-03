Image: City of Busan
Busan News

Busan Authorities Introduce Unmanned Rear License Plate Traffic Enforcement Equipment

By Haps Staff

The Busan Autonomous Police Committee and Busan Police Agency have established unmanned rear license plate traffic enforcement equipment to curb traffic accidents in critical areas.

As the amount of traffic increased, violations such as signal offenses, center line invasions, reckless driving, and sidewalk intrusions have surged.

In response, the Autonomous Police Committee, in collaboration with the Busan Police Agency and Nam-gu Office, has incorporated rear license plate unmanned traffic enforcement equipment into the high-tech intersection project.

The initiative began around Kyungsung University in Nam-gu and focuses on 12 areas with frequent two-wheeler traffic accidents.

The AI-based video analysis technology reads the rear license plates, enabling crackdowns on speeding, signal violations, and failure to wear safety helmets. The technology is anticipated to play a crucial role in preventing traffic accidents.

Recent surveys conducted by the Busan Autonomous Police reveal a significant concern among citizens regarding traffic safety threats.

46.8% view violations of motorcycle laws as a prominent threat, while 46.9% emphasize the need for autonomous police activities to strengthen traffic safety, calling for a crackdown on law violations.

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

