Busan News

Busan Authorities on High Alert Over Halloween Activities This Weekend

By BeFM News

The government and local authorities across the country are making a united effort to prevent accidents due to large crowds during this year’s Halloween period.

In Busanjin-gu, they are on high alert for three days starting today, with a focus on the Seomyeon youth district.

During this period, two staff members will monitor crowd situations using City Hall CCTVs from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. and will visit the site if necessary.

If any dangerous situations are detected, they will inform the police and fire authorities.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Related Articles

Mayor Park Meets with Dutch Ambassador Peter van der Vliet to Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Busan Sees a Decline in Two-Wheeler Accidents Despite Delivery Culture Boom

Gimhae Airport Grapples with 11 Security Incidents and Staffing Woes

78th Anniversary of the United Nations Day Commemoration Held

Upcoming 2023 UN Weeks in Busan Schedule

World Ocean Forum Will be Held in Busan from October 24 – 26

The Latest

Mayor Park Meets with Dutch Ambassador Peter van der Vliet to Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Busan Global Village Hosts “English Flea Market” and “English Experience Event” Today

책임감 있는 도박: 안전한 베팅 환경을 위한 제도 및 전략

Busan Sees a Decline in Two-Wheeler Accidents Despite Delivery Culture Boom

Persistent Flight Delays Post-COVID-19 Surging at Gimhae Airport

BAMA in Grand Joseon Held This Weekend

Busan
clear sky
15.1 ° C
15.1 °
15.1 °
69 %
3.5kmh
2 %
Fri
15 °
Sat
18 °
Sun
19 °
Mon
19 °
Tue
20 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 