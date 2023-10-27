Busan Authorities on High Alert Over Halloween Activities This Weekend

The government and local authorities across the country are making a united effort to prevent accidents due to large crowds during this year’s Halloween period.

In Busanjin-gu, they are on high alert for three days starting today, with a focus on the Seomyeon youth district.

During this period, two staff members will monitor crowd situations using City Hall CCTVs from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. and will visit the site if necessary.

If any dangerous situations are detected, they will inform the police and fire authorities.