Busan Authorities Preparing for Winter Forest Fires

As dry weather increases the risk of forest fires in the winter, the city of Busan and related authorities are busy preparing fire prevention and response measures.

The city conducted joint training at the Gijang-gun Forest Fire Response Center at 2:30 pm yesterday with some 50 personnel from the Busan Fire and Disaster Headquarters, the Forest Service, Haeundae District Office, and Gijang County Office.

They mobilized nine pieces of firefighting equipment such as fire trucks and drones to conduct the joint training.

Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon and Gijang County Governor Jeong Jong-bok also participated in the training.

18 forest fires have occurred in Busan this year, burning 27.4 hectares of forest.

