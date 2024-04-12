Busan Automobile and Ship Emissions Blamed for Highest Fine Dust Levels

Researchers from the Busan City Health and Environment Research Institute revealed that Gangseo-gu, Saha-gu, Seo-gu, and Yeongdo-gu are the top contributors to fine dust generation in Busan.

This is the first-ever regional breakdown of ultrafine dust contribution, providing crucial insights for targeted air quality improvement strategies.

The study found that nitrate, a key component of fine dust linked to automobile pollution, was highest in Gangseo-gu, Saha-gu, and Haeundae-gu.

These areas likely experience heavy truck traffic and high fugitive dust emissions, potentially from industrial complexes.

Gijang-gun and Geumjeong-gu had significantly lower nitrate contribution rates.

Ship exhaust also emerged as a major culprit, with coastal areas like Seo-gu and Yeongdo-gu showing the highest regional average concentration of sulfate, another key fine dust component.

The research emphasizes the importance of region-specific fine dust reduction measures. For areas like Gangseo-gu with high nitrate emissions, the study recommends transitioning to electric city buses and implementing restrictions on older, polluting vehicles.