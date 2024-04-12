Busan News

Busan Automobile and Ship Emissions Blamed for Highest Fine Dust Levels

By Haps Staff

Researchers from the Busan City Health and Environment Research Institute revealed that Gangseo-gu, Saha-gu, Seo-gu, and Yeongdo-gu are the top contributors to fine dust generation in Busan.

This is the first-ever regional breakdown of ultrafine dust contribution, providing crucial insights for targeted air quality improvement strategies.

The study found that nitrate, a key component of fine dust linked to automobile pollution, was highest in Gangseo-gu, Saha-gu, and Haeundae-gu.

These areas likely experience heavy truck traffic and high fugitive dust emissions, potentially from industrial complexes.

Gijang-gun and Geumjeong-gu had significantly lower nitrate contribution rates.

Ship exhaust also emerged as a major culprit, with coastal areas like Seo-gu and Yeongdo-gu showing the highest regional average concentration of sulfate, another key fine dust component.

The research emphasizes the importance of region-specific fine dust reduction measures. For areas like Gangseo-gu with high nitrate emissions, the study recommends transitioning to electric city buses and implementing restrictions on older, polluting vehicles.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Busan’s Voter Turnout Surpasses National Average

International Passenger Numbers at Gimhae Airport Nearing Pre-Pandemic Levels

Winning Design Revealed for Busan’s ‘Thought Forest Experience Education Center’

Advisory Put Out Nationwide for Mosquitoes Carrying Encephalitis

Floating Hotel Project Off Gwangalli Beach Hits Dead End

Busan Unveils Plan to Revitalize Over 670 Kilometers of Coastline and Riverbanks

The Latest

Korea Destinations: Nation’s Largest Flower Festival, the Taean Tulip Festival, Runs Through May 7

Floral Bonds Beyond Distance: Nurturing Love Across Miles. Order Flower Delivery in Dubai

South Korea Leading the Global Digital Finance Revolution with Expanding Cryptocurrency Adoption

Busan’s Voter Turnout Surpasses National Average

20th Busan Urban Agriculture Expo 2024

Mijo-myeon Whale Garden Photo Zone Installed in Namhae

Busan
clear sky
16 ° C
16 °
16 °
77 %
1kmh
0 %
Fri
16 °
Sat
20 °
Sun
20 °
Mon
19 °
Tue
16 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 