Busan Ballet Festival — 5th Edition Unveiled

By Haps Staff

The stage is set for the grand spectacle as the Busan Ballet Festival Organizing Committee presents the eagerly awaited ‘5th Busan Ballet Festival’ on August 19th and 20th.

The Busan Cinema Center’s Haneul Yeon Theater will once again play host to this celebration of graceful artistry.

This year’s festival promises to be an enthralling affair, spotlighting two main performance programs: ‘Dance Wave’ and ‘Special Gala’. On the festival’s inaugural day, ‘Dance Wave’ will take center stage, a platform dedicated to nurturing the creative endeavors of emerging talents.

Six carefully chosen teams, culled from a public competition, will vie for supremacy.

As the sun rises on the next day, the spotlight shifts to the anticipated pinnacle of the event, the ‘Special Gala’.

This gala will witness the mesmerizing artistry of top-tier professional ballet companies and stars from around the world and Korea, including Universal Ballet, Daegu Municipal Dance Company, Kim Yong-geol Dance Theater, and Ryu Jang-hyun and friends. A performance by the triumphant young artists who clinched first place in the ‘Dance Wave’ competition will also grace the stage once more.

A ‘Ballet Workshop’ led by eminent ballet masters has been thoughtfully arranged. Yena Kang and Konstantin Novoselov will oversee ‘Hobby Ballet’, Yuna Kim will guide ‘Tants Play’, while Yong-gul Kim, Dong-tak Lee, and Mi-sun Kang will mentor ‘Master Ballet’, providing invaluable moments for ballet aficionados.

Moreover, the festival extends beyond the stage with a captivating ‘Dance Film Screening’ segment, featuring the heartwarming production ‘Fly Again’, directed by former ballerina maven Kang Ye-na.

