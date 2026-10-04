Busan Bank Likely to Remain at Gimhae Airport
Busan News

Busan Bank Likely to Remain at Gimhae Airport

By Haps Staff

BNK Busan Bank is likely to continue operating at Gimhae International Airport after becoming the sole bidder in the fifth round to select an airport banking operator.

The previous four bidding rounds attracted no applicants. If Busan Bank is again the only bidder in the next round, the airport can proceed with a private contract.

Its current agreement expires October 31.

The five-year contract covers the international terminal bank and currency exchange counter, a domestic terminal lounge and ATMs. The minimum rental price has been reduced from 6.94 billion won to 5.9 billion won.

Airport banking has become less attractive as travel cards and other payment options reduce demand for traditional currency exchange.

Busan Bank’s foreign exchange volume fell 33% from 2019 to last year.

Despite those changes, the bank intends to maintain its airport presence, where it has operated since Gimhae International Airport opened in 1976.

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Haps Staff
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