Banks in Busan have shortened their operating hours by one hour until the 28th as Busan increased its social distancing to level 2.5.

From yesterday, the banks will open 30 minutes later at 9:30 a.m. and will close 30 minutes earlier at 3:30 p.m.

The banks may extend the shorter hours after the 28th depending on if the level 2.5 social distancing measures are extended.