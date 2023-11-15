Busan News

Busan Bank to Launch Three English-Friendly Branches From January

By BeFM News

Busan Bank is launching English-friendly branches in collaboration with Busan City to enhance financial service accessibility for foreigners in the city.

The bank has designated its Munhyeon-dong head office, Haeundae Finance Center, and Gwangan-dong Finance Center as English-friendly branches.

Foreigner priority counters will be established in these locations starting next January, as Busan Bank aims to provide financial services in English by deploying staff proficient in the language.

There are plans to expand these English-friendly branches in the future, targeting areas densely populated with foreign students and foreign workers.

 

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Related Articles

What You Should Know About Transportation and Office Work For CSAT Day

Nam-gu Introduces a Smart Crosswalk System to Stop “Smombies”

Busan Launches Special Hygiene Inspection for Lodging and Bathhouse Establishments

Dongbaektong App In Danger of Disappearing

Turn Toward Busan Memorial Ceremony Held Today at UN Memorial Cemetery

Busan Sets Next Year’s Budget at 15.7 Trillion Won

The Latest

Limited Spaces Available For This Year’s HQ’s Thanksgiving Dinner

Sacheon Advanced Aerospace Science Museum Reopens

Korea Destinations: Three Night Tourism Gems in Jinju

Intangible Cultural Heritage Performance to be Held Saturday

Korea’s Largest Game Exhibition, G-Star 2023, Kicks Off Today

What You Should Know About Transportation and Office Work For CSAT Day

Busan
clear sky
7 ° C
7 °
7 °
70 %
0.5kmh
0 %
Wed
11 °
Thu
13 °
Fri
11 °
Sat
11 °
Sun
15 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 