Busan Bank to Launch Three English-Friendly Branches From January

Busan Bank is launching English-friendly branches in collaboration with Busan City to enhance financial service accessibility for foreigners in the city.

The bank has designated its Munhyeon-dong head office, Haeundae Finance Center, and Gwangan-dong Finance Center as English-friendly branches.

Foreigner priority counters will be established in these locations starting next January, as Busan Bank aims to provide financial services in English by deploying staff proficient in the language.

There are plans to expand these English-friendly branches in the future, targeting areas densely populated with foreign students and foreign workers.