Busan Bans the Operation of Entertainment Facilities Until the 25th

Considering the severity of the current COVID-19 outbreak, the city of Busan has decided to fully ban the operation of entertainment facilities from the 19th until the 25th.

Five types of adult entertainment facilities including entertainment bars and clubs as well as hold’em pubs, singing rooms, and others that can currently operate until 10 pm

will be required to remain closed at all hours from the 19th.

The city will also operate another temporary screening clinic at the former Haeundae Station Square until the 31st.

Current COVID-19 Quarantine Measures

Social Distancing Level in Busan Area: Level 2 (with additional enhanced quarantine measures)

(Effective Monday, July 19 until Sunday, July 25, 2021)

Classification of Multi-use Facilities

Group 1 (3 types) ▶ Entertainment facilities (bars, including night clubs and room salons, karaoke bars, pubs, hunting pochas), ▶ ’colatecs’ (Korean-style cabaret) and dance halls, ▶ hold’em pubs (card game pubs) Group 2 (5 types) ▶ Restaurants/cafes/bakeries (including unmanned cafes, convenience stores, and street vendors) ▶ singing rooms (including coin singing rooms) ▶ bathhouses/saunas ▶ Indoor sports facilities (with intense cardio exercise) ▶ direct sales (e.g., door-to-door sales) promotion centers *Apply special quarantine measures Group 3 (12 types) ▶ Private academies ▶ movie theaters ▶ study rooms and cafes ▶ wedding halls ▶ funeral homes ▶ barbershops/hair salons ▶ indoor sports facilities (with low and medium intensity exercise) ▶ amusement parks/water parks ▶ multi-rooms/DVD rooms ▶ retail stores, mart, department stores (larger than 300㎡) ▶ Casinos (except casinos designated for foreigners) ▶ internet cafes (PC bangs) Other facilities (13 types) ▶ Sports Stadium ▶ velodromes, regattas, and racecourses (national and public facilities) ▶ museums and art galleries ▶ accommodation ▶ party rooms ▶library ▶kids cafe ▶international conferences and workshops ▶ religious facilities ▶ Outdoor sports facilities (including outdoor winter sports facilities) ▶ ’doljanchi’ specialized venues ▶ exhibits and expos ▶ massage salons Businesses considered high-risk: ▶ Call centers ▶ distribution and logistics centers

1. Gatherings/Events

Private gatherings:

(Private gatherings) Private gatherings of up to 8 people are allowed between 5 AM and 6 PM, and up to 4 people after 6 PM until 5 AM the next day are allowed.

*Except when immediate family are gathering; when a person is about to pass away requiring the family to gather; when people gather for traditional first-birthday parties for babies, celebrations known as ‘doljanchi’, at specialized venues with disinfection protocols, 60th/70th birthday party and ancestors’ memorial ceremony (gatherings of up to 16 persons to be allowed); when people gather for sports games at sports facilities with their facility’s manager.

– Reservations or entrance of 9 or more persons to multi-purpose facilities, including restaurants are prohibited.

– After 6 PM, reservations or entrance of 5 or more persons to multi-purpose facilities, including restaurants are prohibited.

Other gatherings & events

– Gatherings or events with over 100 participants need to be reported and discussed with local governments. Mandatory compliance with quarantine measures

– Ban on rallies with over 100 participants

* For rallies, the number of participants includes those who are vaccinated against COVID-19.

– Wear a mask indoors, keep a visitor log, ventilate and disinfect regularly

Maintain 2-meter (at least 1-meter) distancing in the facilities

2. Multi-use Facilities

Comply with mandatory quarantine measures (wear a mask, keep visitor log (excluding department stores, marts, shops), ventilate and disinfect regularly, appoint a disease control and prevention supervisor)

Facilities in Group 1

▶A ban on gatherings for entertainment facilities (bars, including night clubs and room salons, karaoke bars, pubs, hunting pochas), ’colatecs’ (Korean-style cabaret) and dance halls, hold’em pubs (card game pubs)

Facilities in Group 2

▶ Restaurants/cafes/bakeries (including unmanned cafes, convenience stores and street vendors)

– Take-out and delivery only past 10 PM until 5:00 AM the next day

– When more than two customers order only coffee, a beverage or dessert menu item, they will be strongly recommended to stay for up to an hour only.

– Facilities of 50㎡ or larger in size, comply with one of the following measures: ① Distance of 1 meter between tables; ② Empty seats/tables between seats/tables; ③ Install partitions between tables

▶ A ban on gatherings for singing rooms (including coin singing rooms)

▶ Bathhouses/saunas: Limit on the number of people (1 person/8㎡), eating food is prohibited (except water and non-alcohol beverage), ban on using sleeping room

In case of cluster infection, employees are required to take a PCR test every two weeks.

▶ Indoor sports facilities (with intense cardio exercise): Limit on the number of people (1 person/8㎡) but limit on the number of people (1 person/6㎡) in gyms for intense group exercise (GX) including zumba, tae-bo, spinning, aerobics, step classes, kickboxing and more.

▶ Direct sales (e.g., door-to-door sales) promotion centers: Limit on the number of people (1 person/8㎡), eating food is prohibited (except water and non-alcohol beverage).

Facilities in Group 3

▶ Private academies: Limit on the number of people (1 person/6㎡) or keeping one empty seat between seats, eating food is prohibited (except water and non-alcohol beverage)

▶ Movie and performance theaters: Empty seat between seats is not required, eating food is prohibited (except water and non-alcohol beverage), limit on the number of audiences up to 5,000 per performance.

▶ Study rooms and cafes: Keep one seat empty between seats (except with partitions), eating food is prohibited (except water and non-alcohol beverages)

▶ Wedding halls: Limit on the number of people (less than 100 or 1 person/4㎡ in each wedding hall)

▶ Funeral homes: Limit on the number of people (less than 100 or 1 person/4㎡ in each funeral parlor)

▶ Barbershops/hair salons: Limit on the number of people (1 person/8㎡)

▶ Indoor sports facilities (with low and medium intensity exercise)

Limit on the number of people (1 person/8㎡), eating food is prohibited (except water and non-alcohol beverage), required to wear a face mask while dancing at dancing academy

▶ Amusement parks/water parks: Limit capacity to 70%

▶ Multi-rooms/DVD rooms: Limit on the number of people (1 person/8㎡), eating food is prohibited (except water and non-alcohol beverage)

▶ Retail stores, mart, department stores (larger than 300㎡): Visitor temperature checks, mandatory to wear a face mask, ban on gathering for events, food-tasting, using customer rest areas

▶ Casinos (except casinos designated for foreigners): Limit capacity to 30%

▶ Internet cafes (PC bangs): Empty seat between seats is not required, eating food is prohibited (except with partitions)

Facilities in Other facilities

▶ Sports Stadium: Admission of spectators (30%) (50% for outdoor), eating food is prohibited (except water and non-alcohol beverage), keep one seat empty between seats (sitting next to a companion is permitted), ban on shouting or cheering

▶ Velodromes, regattas, and racecourses (national and public facilities): Limit capacity to 30%

▶ Museums and art galleries: Limit on the number of people (50% of 1 person/6㎡)

▶ Accommodation: Prohibited from exceeding capacity of people in one room (except immediate family), ban on gatherings for events and parties hosted at accommodation venues

▶ Party rooms: Limit on the number of people (1 person/8㎡)

▶ Library: Limit capacity to 50%

▶ Kids café: Limit on the number of people (1 person/6㎡)

▶ International conferences and workshops: keep two-seats empty between fixed seats or two-meter distance between seats

▶ Outdoor sports facilities (including outdoor winter sports facilities): No limit on the number of people

▶ ’Doljanchi’ specialized venues: Limit on the number of people (less than 100 or 1 person/4㎡ of each doljanchi)

-Facilities of 50㎡ or larger in size, comply with one of the following measures: ① Distance of 1 meter between tables; ② Empty seats/tables between seats/tables; ③ Install partitions between tables

▶ Exhibits and expos: Limit on the number of people (1 person/6㎡) except staffs in each booth

▶ Massage salons: Limit on the number of people (1 person/8㎡)

▶ Religious facilities: In-person worship services (i.e. Christian, Catholic, Buddhist, Cheondoist) at less than 50 percent seat capacity (keep one seat empty between seats), but prohibited from holding meetings and providing meals and accommodation

Prohibited from eating food, prohibited from chanting or praying loudly

Businesses considered high-risk:

▶ Call centers: notice of quarantine measures to all employees

▶ Distribution and logistics centers: notice of quarantine measures to all employees

3. Daily Life and Social & Economic Activities

Mandatory to wear a face mask

– All indoor facilities, outdoor locations where people cannot stay 2 meters apart; administrative fine to be imposed for violations

– But even in outdoor settings, wearing a mask is mandatory at large gathering rallies, festivals large scale concerts and events, beaches and parks (including Busan Citizens Park, Children’s Park, Songsanghyeon Square, Busan Jungang Park and Geumgang Park).

Use of public transportation: Mandatory to wear a face mask, eating food is prohibited (except water and non-alcohol beverage) in vehicle (except international flights)

School: Comply with quarantine measures for prevention and control, allow in-person classes for all schools

Unauthorized school:

– Schools with full-day classes or dormitory schools are to impose quarantine measures of private academies

– Schools run by religious facilities are to impose quarantine measures of religious facilities

Work Pattern: to avoid crowded work environments, work at home, use flexible work schedules, or adjust start/end times of work and lunch hours, etc. (Under self-regulation of each business).

A violation of the quarantine rules at facilities in groups 1 and 2 even once will immediately result in operations being shut down for two weeks.

The city government will impose a “one-strike-out” policy on rule violations. A violation of the quarantine rules even once will immediately result in operations being shut down.

Violations of the quarantine rules: Fines of up to 100,000 won for individual violators and up to 3 million won for facility managers, business owners, and operators.