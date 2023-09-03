Image: City of Busan
Busan-based Demand-Responsive Transport (DRT) System, ‘Tabara,’ Begins Operations in Gijang

By BeFM News

A Busan-based Demand-Responsive Transport (DRT) system, ‘Tabara,’ has began trial operation in Gijang-gun.

Also called flexible transport, DRT is user-oriented and enables to adjust the pick-up and drop-off time and location according to passengers’ needs through a smartphone application.

The service will operate for a year, covering 15 stops, including Osiria Station, Gijang Station, and major tourist spots including Osiria Tourist Complex, Orangdae Park, and Gongsoo Village.

The fares will be the same as using a regular city bus.

