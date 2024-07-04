Dine & Drink

Busan-Based Meat Franchises Thriving with Cost-Effective Offerings

By Haps Staff

Busan-headquartered meat restaurant franchises are expanding rapidly by offering cost-effective and tasty options.

Brands like Mijin Livestock, Dongbang Livestock, and Samhwan Livestock have significantly reduced logistics costs by selecting high-quality imported meat and minimizing distribution stages. As a result, they offer raw pork belly at just 3,000 to 4,000 won per 100g, compared to the market price of around 10,000 won.

Mijin Livestock, with 154 stores nationwide, plans to reach 200 stores this year and 300 next year.

It recently opened its first overseas store in Hong Kong and is preparing to enter Laos. The brand’s success has led to the launch of second brands, such as a domestic pork specialty restaurant and a steak house.

Dongbang Livestock operates 45 stores, mainly in Busan and Gyeongnam, with expansions into Seoul and Daegu.

It offers both affordable imported pork belly and premium Duroc black pork from Spain. Samhwan Livestock, which started in 2017, continues to grow by providing premium aged raw meat at low prices, currently operating 31 stores across South Korea.

