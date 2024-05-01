Image: City of Busan
“Busan Bbang Bbang Market” Taking Place at Shinsegae From Today

By Haps Staff

The Busan Bbang Bbang Market, part of the Donghaeng Festival 2024, is set to take place from May 2 to May 8 at the Shinsegae Department Store Centum City Branch.

Organized by the Busan Regional Small and Medium Venture Business Administration and the Busan Economic Promotion Agency, in collaboration with Shinsegae, the event aims to showcase and promote products from 25 local dessert companies in Busan.

Visitors can indulge in a variety of treats including bakery items, cookies, rice cakes, and teas.

Alongside product promotions, attendees can enjoy photo zones and participate in giveaway events.

Haps Staff
