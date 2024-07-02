Busan Beaches Bolster Safety Measures Ahead of Rainy Summer Season

Local governments in Busan are implementing extensive safety measures for the city’s beaches in anticipation of a wetter-than-average summer.

Songdo Beach, which experienced severe damage from Typhoon Hinnamno, has proactively installed over 2,000 tetrapods to prevent future disasters.

The Korea Meteorological Administration forecasts that temperatures and rainfall from June to August will be higher than average, with a 50% chance of above-average temperatures in August and a 40% chance in July.

Rainfall is expected to be higher or similar to the average, with a 20% probability of below-average temperatures and precipitation.

Typhoons remain a significant concern, with a 20% chance of higher-than-average activity.

The damage from Typhoon Hinnamno in 2022, which severely affected Songdo and Haeundae Beaches, underscores the importance of these preparations.

To mitigate future damage, Seo-gu has completed the installation of 2,199 breakwaters weighing between 12.5 and 20 tons in the Songdo District.

This project, part of the ‘Songdo District Coastal Maintenance Project,’ includes a 140-meter wave prevention structure, of which 110 meters have been completed.

The construction, originally slated for completion in December 2025, is now expected to finish by September 2024. Additionally, flood prevention measures at Songdo Beach were completed last month.

Haeundae and Gwangalli Beaches are also preparing for typhoons through various safety measures.

These include removing or securing facilities during warnings and conducting thorough safety inspections.

Gwangalli Beach has enhanced its monitoring capabilities by increasing the number of CCTVs from six to 13, equipped with optical functions that can magnify up to 55 times for precise viewing.