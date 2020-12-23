NewsBusan News

Busan Beaches, Major Tourist Sites Will Be Shut Down on NYE

Haps Staff

The city of Busan is going all out to prevent crowds from forming at major tourist sites this New Year’s Eve.

The city has announced that all beaches in the city area will also be closed from 12:00 on the 31st to 09:00 on January 1 to prevent crowding of the New Year’s Eve Sunrise.

Public parking lots around the beach are also closed during that time, and access to major hiking trails and trails such as Hwangnyeongsan, Geumjeongsan, and Igidae that may attract tourists at sunrise will also be restricted.

Restaurants and cafes are also extending the operating time limit only on the same day so that only packaging and delivery are allowed from 21:00 on December 31st to 09:00 on January 1st.

From today, 36 tourist facilities with access control will be closed, and quarantine management personnel will be assigned to the remaining 22 major tourist sites to manage the concentration of tourists on site until January 3rd.

Also, for accommodation facilities, reservations are restricted to within 50% of the rooms. Guests who exceed the capacity of the room are not allowed to stay, and parties hosted by individuals are prohibited.

Acting Busan Mayor Byeon Seong-wan announced a special measure for strengthening quarantine during the year-end and New Year holidays through a press briefing yesterday.

“As there is a concern that the infection will spread through the Christmas holidays and the year-end and New Year holidays, we need to spur further and secure the momentum of the third epidemic,” he said.

Earlier on the 22nd, the government announced special measures to strengthen quarantine during the year-end and New Year holidays, including restrictions on private gatherings of five or more people at restaurants, suspension of winter sports facilities, and closure of tourist attractions at sunset and sunrise.

It will be applied consistently across the country from this midnight this morning until 24:00 on January 3, next year.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

COVID-19 Update: December 23

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan added 21 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the cumulative caseload to 1,553. 
Read more
Busan News

Three More Businesses Caught Violating Quarantine Measures

BeFM News -
Three businesses were found violating quarantine guidelines in Busan after carrying out intensive inspections on 747 businesses subject to a ban on gathering and abiding by stricter social distancing guidelines.
Read more
Busan News

Two Temporary COVID-19 Screening Centers to Open Today in Busan

Haps Staff -
Two temporary COVID-19 screening centers will open in Busan today, with an additional six more set to open in the near future.
Read more
Busan News

COVID-19 Update: December 19

BeFM News -
Here is the latest news on the coronavirus situation in Busan from BeFM News.
Read more
Busan News

Man Arrested For Threatening Convenience Store Worker After Being Told to Wear a Mask

Haps Staff -
A man in his 30s was arrested after threatening a convenience store worker with a weapon after being told he needed to wear a mask in the store.
Read more
Busan News

Seobusan Medical Center Project Moving Forward

BeFM News -
Construction for the Seobusan Medical Center received a green light to move forward.
Read more

The Latest

Burger King Opens New Centum Store Today

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Burger King continues to expand in Busan opening its newest location today in Centum City
Read more

Geoje’s Major Tourist Attractions Closing From Today Until January 3

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
Geoje has announced new Covid-19 Reinforcement Prevention Measures as it plans to shut down all of its major tourist facilities and all events from today until January 3.
Read more

Busan Beaches, Major Tourist Sites Will Be Shut Down on NYE

Busan News Haps Staff -
The city of Busan is going all out to prevent crowds from forming at major tourist sites this New Year's Eve.
Read more

Celebrate Christmas and Win Prizes With BeFM’s Home Christmas Special with Eric Plese

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
BeFM is hosting a special Christmas event for its listeners on Christmas Eve and Christmas day.
Read more

Goseong-gun Applies for Protection of 550 Year Old Japanese Oak Tree

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Goseong-gun in Gyeongnam-do has applied for the protection of a 550-year-old Japanese oak tree.
Read more

New Dining Regulations Set for Christmas Eve to January 3

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Korean government has issued new guidelines for dining over the holiday season in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Read more
Busan
scattered clouds
13 ° C
13 °
13 °
28 %
6.2kmh
34 %
Thu
11 °
Fri
6 °
Sat
7 °
Sun
10 °
Mon
11 °

Dine & Drink

Burger King Opens New Centum Store Today

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Burger King continues to expand in Busan opening its newest location today in Centum City
Read more

New Dining Regulations Set for Christmas Eve to January 3

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Korean government has issued new guidelines for dining over the holiday season in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Read more

Cafe Show Seoul Presents Key Trend ’SMILE’ for 2021 Coffee Market

Business Spotlight Haps Staff -
Asia’s largest coffee exhibition, Cafe Show Seoul, which occurred from November 4 to November 7, 2020 at COEX in Seoul, selected and announced the market key word for 2021 as “S.M.I.L.E,” which means to encourage that difficulties and struggles faced by the pandemic in 2020 will be overcome in the post-COVID-19 era.
Read more

HQ Offering a Christmas Day Special

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli is hosting a special meal this Christmas Day for those looking to enjoy a home-cooked meal.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2020 Haps Korea Magazine 