Busan Beaches, Major Tourist Sites Will Be Shut Down on NYE

The city of Busan is going all out to prevent crowds from forming at major tourist sites this New Year’s Eve.

The city has announced that all beaches in the city area will also be closed from 12:00 on the 31st to 09:00 on January 1 to prevent crowding of the New Year’s Eve Sunrise.

Public parking lots around the beach are also closed during that time, and access to major hiking trails and trails such as Hwangnyeongsan, Geumjeongsan, and Igidae that may attract tourists at sunrise will also be restricted.

Restaurants and cafes are also extending the operating time limit only on the same day so that only packaging and delivery are allowed from 21:00 on December 31st to 09:00 on January 1st.

From today, 36 tourist facilities with access control will be closed, and quarantine management personnel will be assigned to the remaining 22 major tourist sites to manage the concentration of tourists on site until January 3rd.

Also, for accommodation facilities, reservations are restricted to within 50% of the rooms. Guests who exceed the capacity of the room are not allowed to stay, and parties hosted by individuals are prohibited.

Acting Busan Mayor Byeon Seong-wan announced a special measure for strengthening quarantine during the year-end and New Year holidays through a press briefing yesterday.

“As there is a concern that the infection will spread through the Christmas holidays and the year-end and New Year holidays, we need to spur further and secure the momentum of the third epidemic,” he said.

Earlier on the 22nd, the government announced special measures to strengthen quarantine during the year-end and New Year holidays, including restrictions on private gatherings of five or more people at restaurants, suspension of winter sports facilities, and closure of tourist attractions at sunset and sunrise.

It will be applied consistently across the country from this midnight this morning until 24:00 on January 3, next year.