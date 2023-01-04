LifestyleShopping, Home & Living

Busan Beauty & Cosmetics Sale Festival Begins

Haps Staff

The Busan Beauty & Cosmetics Sale Festival will be held online through January 10th featuring great sales of up to 70% on items.

‘B-beauty Day’ is a ‘local cosmetics discount sales exhibition’ that has been held since 2019 to improve brand awareness and expand sales channels for Busan cosmetics companies. It is an event that provides citizens with an opportunity to purchase excellent cosmetics from Busan companies at a reasonable price and helps companies increase actual sales.

In celebration of the Lunar New Year 2023, 17 representative cosmetics companies in Busan will participate in this event to showcase their representative products at up to 70% discount through the company’s own shopping mall linked to the event website.

You can check out what’s for sale on the event’s webpage here.

Haps Staff
