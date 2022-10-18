Busan Beauty & Cosmetics Sale Festival Begins Today

The Busan Beauty & Cosmetics Sale Festival will be held online and on-site from today through October 25th featuring great sales of up to 70% on items.

26 representative cosmetic companies in Busan will participate in this event hosted by Busan City and co-hosted by Busan Techno Park and the Busan Cosmetic Industry Association.

The online event will provide consumers with representative products of participating companies at a discount of up to 70% through the company’s own shopping mall linked with the event website for seven days from the 19th to the 25th.

The on-site event will be held at the lobby on the first floor of Busan City Hall from 10:30 am to 5:00 pm on the 19th, and a personal color diagnosis experience and customized healing oil production experience will be provided free of charge to first-come-first-served customers.

Busan Cosmetics will be presented to the winner by applying for a giveaway to those who purchase more than 50,000 won on the same day.

You can check out what’s for sale on the event’s webpage here.

The site, however, is only in Korean.