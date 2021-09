After achieving its goal of vaccinating 70% of its population with at least one shot against COVID-19, the city of Busan is also expected to exceed a 70% vaccination rate for the second dose by the end of October.

As 2.35 million people completed at least their first vaccination, Busan became the first metropolitan city to exceed a 70% 1st shot inoculation rate on Friday.

The feat was accomplished 203 days after the inoculation campaign began on February 26th.