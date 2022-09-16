Busan Begins Countermeasures Ahead of Typhoon Nanmadol

Image: City of Busan
As the 14th typhoon Nanmadol moves north, the city of Busan has ordered all city offices and departments as well as the district and county offices to carry out countermeasures to minimize casualties and property damage.

Busan is expected to come into the indirect influence of the typhoon on Sunday and Monday.

If the typhoon’s path changes even a little north, the city could come under its direct influence.

The city of Busan urged citizens to familiarize themselves with actions and check evacuation information in advance to prevent typhoon damage, and pay attention to typhoon information through disaster messages, warning broadcasts, and social networking services (SNS).

