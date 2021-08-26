NewsBusan News

Busan Begins COVID-19 Vaccinations For Ages 18 to 49

The city of Busan began vaccinations yesterday for ages 18 to 49, who will play a critical role in suppressing the spread of the virus.

The city’s vaccine reservation rate came to 66.1%, as 606,000 people have signed up. The rate in Busan is slightly (0.8%) below the national average.

About 1.4 million people in Busan are between the ages of 18 to 49. Excluding those who have been vaccinated in advance, there are about 910,000 people eligible for inoculation.

55.2% of Busan’s population received at least 1 shot of the vaccine while 27.3 percent have been fully vaccinated.

Positive cases have been on a downward trend the past week with the past five days seeing cases under 100.

Yesterday, there were 65 confirmed cases in the city.

How to Make a COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment Online in Korea

