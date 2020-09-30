Busan Biennale Allows Visitors To Experience the Exhibition On-Site

The organizer of the Busan Biennale decided to open its doors to the public on the first day of the long Chuseok holiday.

The 2020 Busan Biennale officially opened on the 5th, but due to COVID-19, it was only available online.

From yesterday, people will be able to visit the museums at the Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, the main exhibition hall, as well as the original downtown exhibition halls in Yeongdo.

Advance reservations must be made this year, as tickets will be limited each day due to COVID-19 precautions. Tickets can be found on the YES24 website or through the SUMBank app through Busan Bank and picked up on the day of the event.

Tickets are 12,000 won for adults, 6,000 won for students, and 4,000 won for children.

Visitors to the exhibition must wear masks and audio tours are available through your smartphone which you need to bring your own headphones to listen too.

This year’s exhibition runs 65 days under the theme “Words at an Exhibition–an exhibition in ten chapters and five poems”.

You can also check out the exhibition online here.