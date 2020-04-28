Arts & Culture

Busan Biennale Hosting Open Call for “Sound and Scent of Busan”

Haps Staff

Busan Biennale is holding an open call for your sounds and scents of Busan which will add to the content for this year’s Busan Biennale 2020.

All suggestions will be considered and possibly incorporated in the exhibition.

Busan Biennale 2020 will be held from September 5th to November 8th, 2020, entitled “Words at an Exhibition” an exhibition in ten chapters and five poems

Open call for Sound and Scent of Busan

+ Sound of Busan +

Do you have a specific sound or a general sound that you associate with the city of Busan? Is there an area or a street that sounds different? Is there a noise that annoys you?

Is it something historical? Industrial? Sounds of humans? animals? nature? Or perhaps it could be something from your childhood, a sound in your memory.

+ Scent of Busan +

Tell us, if you have the memory of the special scent of Busan or Busan’s olfactory experience. please describe it within 100 words.

+ How to Apply +

Please complete the form, and hit the submit button or apply by E-mail [email protected]

+ Offers for all applicants +

They are offering all participants two free entry tickets to Busan Biennale 2020 and also, you will be credited in the exhibition catalog.

+ SNS Event (optional) +

If you tag your friend in the comments and repost this post, 50 randomly selected people will get a coffee gift voucher. You can use it in Busan.

#BusanBiennale2020 #BusanBiennale #SoundofBusan #ScentofBusan #OpenCall #Busan

The announcement of the SNS event will be made on June 1 (they will contact you individually via SNS or email)

+ Deadlines +

Submission closes on May 14th

+ Inquiries +

[email protected] / +82-51-717-2608

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

Busan Lotus Lantern Festival Beginning Month-long Run Today at Song Sang Hyeon Square

Haps Staff -
The Busan Buddhist Association will host the Busan Lantern Festival for a month beginning today at Song Sang Hyeon Square in Busanjin-gu.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: April 27 – May 3

Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Busan to Provide Financial Support For Cultural Artists

BeFM News -
The city of Busan has decided to provide financial support for cultural artists having difficulties in their livelihood and creative activities due to COVID-19.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Major Festivals in May Will Still Be Postponed in Busan

BeFM News -
Even with the slight easing of social distancing regulations, due to the prolongation of COVID-19, major festivals in Busan are still being postponed next month.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Korea National Contemporary Dance Company Holding Online Performances

Haps Staff -
The Korea National Contemporary Dance Company will hold a performance this afternoon, the latest from the art community in Korea to exhibit their talents online.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: April 20 – April 26

Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more

The Latest

Busan BOE Wants Academies Closed Until May 4th

Busan News BeFM News -
The Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education organized special joint inspection teams with the city government and related bodies to recommend private academies to remain closed until May 4th and check on those that have reopened.
Read more

Cheap Shots Western Karaoke at HQ Gwangan This Saturday

Events Haps Staff -
It's Friday night and that means it's time once again for Cheap Shots Western Karaoke night at HQ Gwangan.
Read more

Jarasum Online Alright Jazz Festival to Be Live Streamed May 8-11

Music Haps Staff -
The country's largest jazz festival is going online next month to bring jazz fans and artists a much needed outlet.
Read more

부산시, 포스트 코로나-19 국내 관광객 유치 시동

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시는 부산관광공사, 부산광역시관광협회와 공동으로 코로나바이러스감염증-19(코로나19)로 침체에 빠진 관광시장 활력 회복과 부산방문 관광객 유치를 위한 국내 관광객 유치 홍보·마케팅을 집중 추진한다고 밝혔다.
Read more

Korea Destinations: Masan’s Robot Land Theme Park to Reopen May 1

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
Robot Land theme park in Masan, Gyeongnam province, will reopen this Friday after temporarily closing since February 27 due to coronavirus.
Read more

HQ Hosting Mongolian Beef With Fried Egg Noodles Special Tonight

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
In honor of Buddha's birthday eve, the bar is cooking up some Mongolian Beef with Fried Egg Noodles.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
8 ° C
8 °
8 °
75 %
1kmh
0 %
Tue
13 °
Wed
18 °
Thu
18 °
Fri
19 °
Sat
19 °

Dine & Drink

HQ Hosting Mongolian Beef With Fried Egg Noodles Special Tonight

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
In honor of Buddha's birthday eve, the bar is cooking up some Mongolian Beef with Fried Egg Noodles.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Busan Steak of Mind at Haeundae’s Piggy Bistro

Dine & Drink Sia Lee -
No longer a well-kept foodie secret, Piggy Bistro in Haeundae thrives in presenting authentic western dishes with outstanding food and an intimate atmosphere.
Read more

Wolfhound Begins “Tasty Tuesday” Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Wolfhound in Haeundae has begun a new "Tasty Tuesday" food special which offers three of its popular dishes for discounted prices.
Read more

Bollywood Brings Back its Vegan Buffet this Sunday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Indian restaurant Bollywood Busan in Gwangalli has announced they will bring back its popular "Vegan Buffet" this Sunday.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea