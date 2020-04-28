Busan Biennale Hosting Open Call for “Sound and Scent of Busan”

Busan Biennale is holding an open call for your sounds and scents of Busan which will add to the content for this year’s Busan Biennale 2020.

All suggestions will be considered and possibly incorporated in the exhibition.

Busan Biennale 2020 will be held from September 5th to November 8th, 2020, entitled “Words at an Exhibition” an exhibition in ten chapters and five poems

Open call for Sound and Scent of Busan

+ Sound of Busan +

Do you have a specific sound or a general sound that you associate with the city of Busan? Is there an area or a street that sounds different? Is there a noise that annoys you?

Is it something historical? Industrial? Sounds of humans? animals? nature? Or perhaps it could be something from your childhood, a sound in your memory.

+ Scent of Busan +

Tell us, if you have the memory of the special scent of Busan or Busan’s olfactory experience. please describe it within 100 words.

+ How to Apply +

Please complete the form, and hit the submit button or apply by E-mail [email protected]

+ Offers for all applicants +

They are offering all participants two free entry tickets to Busan Biennale 2020 and also, you will be credited in the exhibition catalog.

+ SNS Event (optional) +

If you tag your friend in the comments and repost this post, 50 randomly selected people will get a coffee gift voucher. You can use it in Busan.

The announcement of the SNS event will be made on June 1 (they will contact you individually via SNS or email)

+ Deadlines +

Submission closes on May 14th

+ Inquiries +

[email protected] / +82-51-717-2608