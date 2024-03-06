Image: City of Busan
Busan Biennale Reveals its 2024 Plans

By Haps Staff

The 2024 Busan Biennale, which will run from August 17th to October 20th, focuses on the theme “Seeing in the Dark,” symbolizing a fresh perspective on contemporary issues.

It’s the first time that the 65-day exhibition will begin in August.

With venues including the Busan Museum of Contemporary Art and the Busan Modern and Contemporary History Museum, the event features over 70 domestic and international artists exploring various spiritual and cultural realms.

This edition is organized by Vera Mey and Philippe Pirotte, aiming to reimagine human existence amidst darkness, incorporating concepts like ‘pirate utopia’ and ‘caliber.’ Unique exhibition spaces, such as the historic Bank of Korea building, and collaborations with cultural organizations promise an immersive experience. Programs like ‘pirate panel’ and ‘pirate carnival’ foster dialogue and artistic expression.

The Biennale’s previous success earned it recognition from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and international acclaim, affirming its status as a leading global exhibition platform.

