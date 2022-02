The 2022 Busan Biennale will kick off on September 3 and run for 65 days at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Busan.

The Busan Biennale Organizing Committee announced that it will start preparing for the 2022 Busan Biennale under the theme of, ‘We, on the Rising Wave’.

Along with the contemporary art museum, the event will also take place at special locations in the original city center including Yeongdo.